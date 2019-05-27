Heavy downpour cripples Bangalore; Weathermen predicts rain to continue

The heavy downpour over the last two days in Bangalore has crippled the city by uprooting numerous trees and electric poles. While the damage caused by rain is yet to be cleared, the weather has turned sunny. However, weatherman predicts that the rain could continue for a few more days.

Power supply was disrupted for hours in most parts of the city till Monday morning. Areas like Shivajinagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Malleswaram, Vijayanagar, JP Nagar, Banaswadi, Koramangala, Rajanukunte, Yewanthpur, Chikkabanavara and surrounding areas in eastern and northern parts faced power disruption while waterlogging affected traffic at key junctions and Central Business District in the city.

Traffic came to a complete halt for hours at Majestic, Mehkri Circle, Myuru Road, Cauvery Junction, Hebbal, Nayandahalli and Tumakuru road.

On Sunday night, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge minister for Bengaluru district G. Parameshwara attended grievance calls at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room and directed the civic body officials to clear the uprooted trees in the city.

On Monday Morning Parameshwara along with the Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun and BBMP Officials visited rain-affected areas in Malleshwaram, Rajajainagara, Vijayanagara and West of Chord Road in the city.

Speaking to media after inspection, G Parameshwara said, “We have formed 61 teams including officials from BBMP and Bescom to clear the uprooted trees. More than 500 trees are damaged and around 100 trees uprooted in Bengaluru. I have directed the officials to take precautionary measures to avoid rain-related damages in the coming days.”

On Saturday, a 35-year-old man died allegedly after being electrocuted by a live wire which had fallen in front of his house. According to the Bangalore City Police, the victim identified as Satish came in contact with a live wire around 11 p.m. when he stepped out of his house in Cox Town, east Bengaluru to remove a coconut frond that had fallen due to the rain. Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun visited the spot on Sunday and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the victim.

According to the Bescom, more than 150 electric poles were uprooted due to heavy winds across the city. This led to widespread power outages in several parts of Bengaluru.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Bengaluru recorded the highest rainfall of 50.5mm in Sampangiramanagar, east Bengaluru on Sunday.

Rains are expected to continue, as the Met department predicts 37.44 mm rain in the city on Monday as well. According to the weatherman, the city will witness a partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 33 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.