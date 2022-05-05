Heat takes toll on vegetable yield, tomato prices soar in Bengaluru

The surge in temperature across the country has led to a corresponding spike in prices of tomatoes, with residents of Bengaluru paying Rs 50-60/kg in the retail market, and Rs 62-64 at the Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) outlets.

Officials said a shortage in supply has led to the rise in prices. Umesh Mirji, the managing director of HOPCOMS, said, “The production of tomatoes in neighbouring Maharashtra has dropped over the last few weeks and hence, the supply has been hit. Owing to the heatwave across the country, the production of tomatoes has been hit.”

Another official said that many farmers have shifted from growing tomatoes due to a drastic fall in prices last month. “The demand continued to rise and because of low production, a sudden spike in prices was seen,” the official added.

According to a procurement chief from a grocery chain in Bengaluru, most of the tomatoes were brought to Karnataka from Nasik and Lathore regions in Maharashtra, and in Karnataka, tomatoes were grown in Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Doddaballapur, Tiptur, Tumakuru and parts of Bengaluru rural district.

Apart from tomatoes, the prices of beans and cauliflowers have also increased due to shortage of supply. Beans are being sold at Rs 70 per kg in the retail market, while the cost of cauliflower has gone up by Rs 25-30 per kg.