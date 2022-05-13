Heart transplant gives new lease of life to 36-year-old in Karnataka’s Belgaum

A 36-year-old man in Karnataka’s Belgaum got a new lease of life on Thursday after receiving a heart from a 32-year-old who was declared brain dead following a road accident on Wednesday.

The recipient, Annasab P Idali, was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy and was under treatment at Narayana Health City for the last four months, a statement from the hospital said. After evaluating the patient’s conditions, doctors advised the family to opt for a heart transplant. The patient was soon registered at Jeevasarthakathe, the Karnataka government’s organ transplant authority, it said.

According to the press release, the youth who met with the accident had been admitted to Sparsh Hospital in RR Nagar. After the doctors declared him brain dead, his family consented to donate his organs. The heart was transported on Wednesday night from Sparsh Hospital to Narayana Health City in Bengaluru through a green corridor, it added. The team transporting the organ covered a distance of 44 km in a span of 39 minutes (9.43 pm to 10.22 pm) despite the heavy traffic on the stretch as a result of the rain on Thursday evening.

“In spite of huge traffic in Bangalore city after a rainfall, it was a commendable task by the Bangalore traffic police. Without their help it would not have been possible to transport a live heart all the way from RR Nagar to Narayana Health City in Bommasandra within such a short span of time,” said Dr Nitin Manjunath, facility director, Narayana Health City.

The heart retrieval and transplant procedure was performed by a team led by Dr Julius Punnen, senior consultant (heart and lung transplant); Dr Varun Shetty, senior consultant (heart transplant); Dr Thiruthani Kumaran, senior consultant (heart and lung transplant) along with a team of support staff.