Over 2.5 lakh healthcare, frontline workers trained online to combat Covid: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka has effectively leveraged technology in the battle against Covid and so far, about 2.5 lakh healthcare and frontline staff have been trained through online platforms. This is a model to the entire country, said state Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Saturday.

Sudhakar was speaking at the inauguration of the virtual training programme being conducted in association with StepOne for about 10,000 medical, dental and Ayush students to train them in home isolation care and addressed the students.

“During the first wave, it was necessary to provide training to healthcare workers about the new virus. But due to the lockdown and other reasons when it was not feasible to conduct physical training, we trained about 2.5 lakh healthcare and frontline staff though online with the help of RGUHS. Even the Central govt had appreciated Karnataka’s efforts to leverage technology,” he said.

StepOne has partnered with the state government in mobilising volunteers and doctors and training them in tele-triaging. This has led to effective home isolation care in Karnataka. Even Niti Aayog has appreciated the home isolation process in Karnataka and the technology deployed for it. “Medical students, doctors of the Health department and faculty of medical colleges have played a great role in the management of home isolation,” said K Sudhakar.

10,000 médicos deployed

“We have a process to regularly monitor the health of those under home isolation. We are utilising the services of about 10,000 medical, dental and Ayush students. About 500 experts are supporting the system. During the second wave, about 1.33 crore tele-consultations were done, including 42.57 lakh doctor consultations. About 36,000 people were provided mental health counselling,” the minister said.

He added, “Several people seek hospitalisation due to panic, even if they are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. If proper counselling is provided over the phone, we can reduce unnecessary burden on our health infrastructure.”