Health condition of Congress leader Oscar Fernandes improving

The health condition of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes, who is under treatment at a private hospital in the city, is improving after he underwent a surgery to remove a clot in his brain, hospital sources said.

Oscar had undergone the surgery on Monday night and his health is getting better over the days, they said.

Fernandes was admitted to the hospital here after he suffered head injury due to a fall when practising Yoga at his home last week.

Senior Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar and BJP state president Nalin Kumar kateel MP had visited the 80- year-old Congress veteran in the past one week.