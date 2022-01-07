Headmistress in Karnataka strips girl student for carrying cellphone

A school headmistress is in the dock for allegedly stripping a girl student for carrying a cellphone to the school in Karnataka. Local officials of the education department have recommended stern action against the headmistress after the incident came to light.

The incident was reported at a government school in Mandya district where about 47 students study in 8, 9 and 10 grades.

According to a source in the education department, the headmistress conducted a surprise check last week in school in which she tracked a cellphone to a girl student. As punishment, she was stripped and forced to sit under a fan. The student later told her parents about the incident who brought it to the notice of the block education officer (BEO).

The School Development Monitoring Committee (SDMC), which comprises teachers and parents of the students, submitted a report to the BEO on the incident.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) of Mandya district Javaregowda told The Indian Express that the report has been sent to the head office for further action.