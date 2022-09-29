scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Karnataka headmaster who held essay competition on Prophet Muhammed suspended

The school has 172 students of Classes VIII to X and around 43 students had taken part in the essay competition. The prize money for the competition was Rs 5,000 for the winner and Rs 2,500 for the runner-up.

Abdul Munafar Bijapur, headmaster of Government High School was suspended by the department of public instruction. (Photo source: Screengrab/ Express Video)

Days after the headmaster of a government high school in Karnataka was heckled by activists of Sri Rama Sene for holding an essay competition on Prophet Muhammed, the state government suspended the headmaster on Thursday.

Abdul Munafar Bijapur, headmaster of Government High School in Nagavi village in Gadag district, was suspended by the department of public instruction. Additional Commissioner, department of public instruction, Sidramappa S Biradara issued the suspension order for holding the essay competition without any direction from the department or any government agency.

Bijapur, who has 28 years of experience in teaching, had been working in the school for the last three years.

The school has 172 students of Classes VIII to X and around 43 students had taken part in the essay competition. The prize money for the competition was Rs 5,000 for the winner and Rs 2,500 for the runner-up.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata housePremium
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata house
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...Premium
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...Premium
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI

The department of public instruction said that the suspension order was issued as the headmaster had committed a mistake “being in a position of responsibility” and added that the allegations were prima facie proved in the inquiry. The suspension order was issued after Deputy Director of Public Instruction of Gadag district G M Basavalingappa had written a letter to the authorities.

More from Bangalore

Bijapur had defended himself by saying that they had conducted an essay competition in order to improve the handwriting among the students and it was routine. “Every month there are at least one or two events held where we conduct competitions. We have held programmes and essay competitions on Kanaka Dasa, Purandara Dasa and other personalities too in the past. These essay competitions are held to introduce the students to these personalities and to help them improve their handwriting,” he had said.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 09:09:44 pm
Next Story

Durham hit with 10-point penalty for Maddinson’s oversized bat

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement