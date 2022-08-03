Head of Kannada daily Udayavani T Mohandas Pai passes away at 89

Renowned businessman and head of Kannada daily Udayavani T Mohandas Pai passed away in Udupi Sunday after succumbing to prolonged illness. The 89-year-old, who was the eldest son of founder of Manipal Group of Institutions TMA Pai, was the president of the Dr TMA Pai Foundation and the head of the Manipal Media Network.

He is survived by his sisters and four brothers Satish U Pai, Dr T Ramdas Pai, T Narayan Pai and T Ashok Pai.

Born in 1933, Pai, an alumnus of the MGM College in Udupi, later went on to become a law graduate. He then returned to Manipal and took over Manipal Power Press and introduced automatic typesetting and printing in the 1960s. He was also the founding member of Udayavani and served as its managing director. He was also credited to constantly modernising the printing press by installing modern machines to print and bind coloured pages.

He was also involved in setting up several cultural institutions in Manipal, including the Rashtrakavi Govindapai Research Centre, Regional Resources Centre for Folk Performing Arts and MGM Yakshagana Kendra. He also led ICDS Ltd (now Syndicate Bank) during the dark days of a financial crisis.

Condoling the death of Pai, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Pai was like a mentor to all.