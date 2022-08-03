Head of Kannada daily Udayavani T Mohandas Pai passes away at 89

August 3, 2022 10:25:36 pm
Renowned businessman and head of Kannada daily Udayavani T Mohandas Pai passed away in Udupi Sunday after succumbing to prolonged illness. The 89-year-old, who was the eldest son of founder of Manipal Group of Institutions TMA Pai, was the president of the Dr TMA Pai Foundation and the head of the Manipal Media Network.
He is survived by his sisters and four brothers Satish U Pai, Dr T Ramdas Pai, T Narayan Pai and T Ashok Pai.
Born in 1933, Pai, an alumnus of the MGM College in Udupi, later went on to become a law graduate. He then returned to Manipal and took over Manipal Power Press and introduced automatic typesetting and printing in the 1960s. He was also the founding member of Udayavani and served as its managing director. He was also credited to constantly modernising the printing press by installing modern machines to print and bind coloured pages.
He was also involved in setting up several cultural institutions in Manipal, including the Rashtrakavi Govindapai Research Centre, Regional Resources Centre for Folk Performing Arts and MGM Yakshagana Kendra. He also led ICDS Ltd (now Syndicate Bank) during the dark days of a financial crisis.
Subscriber Only Stories
Condoling the death of Pai, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Pai was like a mentor to all.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Blow to Thackeray-led Sena Shinde strikes again, BMC delimitation decision reversed
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together
Capital records five deaths as Covid cases cross 2,000 mark
‘BJP govt acting with siege mentality’: Congress on police build-up outside party office | Top quotes
Congress leaders change display pics on social media accounts to Nehru holding tricolour; BJP throws dynastic jibe
NSE phone-tapping case: Whistleblower, pointed out criminal acts, Mumbai ex-top cop tells Delhi court
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 provisional answer key released; steps to download
Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely before Sunday: Kesarkar
India’s trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is it bad?
Janhvi Kapoor wants to do a ‘dysfunctional family drama’ with Arjun Kapoor: ‘We bump into each other and realise we are brother-sister’
Maharashtra: Rajanish Kamalakar Kamat appointed new V-C of Dr Homi Bhabha State University