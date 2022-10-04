HD Kumaraswamy to take part in new party launch by KCR tomorrow

Karnataka JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and 20 party legislators will take part in the launch of a new national party by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday.

The new political outfit named Bharat Rashatra Samithi will be launched on Wednesday, October 5. “Kumaraswamy will take part in the event,” a statement issued by his office said.

In May this year, Rao held a three-hour-long meeting with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda in Bengaluru and discussed an alternative political unit to BJP and Congress. Kumaraswamy had told reporters after the meeting that they had discussed uniting “common friends” and a decision would be made by Dasara.

Subsequently, the former Karnataka CM had flown to Hyderabad in September and held talks with Rao which came days after Rao met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Patna.