Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

HD Kumaraswamy tears into Amit Shah, calls him ‘reincarnation of Goebbels’, ‘political chameleon’

In a series of tweets on Saturday, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy lashed out against charges of nepotism and family politics and termed the BJP a party full of hypocrisies.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (file)
HD Kumaraswamy tears into Amit Shah, calls him ‘reincarnation of Goebbels’, ‘political chameleon’
The political discourse in Karnataka heated up Saturday, after former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels, the chief propagandist of the Nazi Party.

Kumaraswamy’s statement was in response to Shah’s attack on the Janata Dal (Secular) at a convention held in Mandya Friday. Responding to charges of nepotism and family politics, the JD(S) leader sought to know how Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah was heading the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In a series of tweets, he termed the BJP a party full of hypocrisies. “Amit Shah you are a political chameleon! This is the true face of your party. You’re a reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels. You’re disgraceful.”

Responding to charges that Karnataka would turn into an ATM for the JD(S) in case it won, Kumaraswamy said that if his party formed the government, “it will become the ATM of crores of Kannadigas. It will become the ATM of farmers, labourers, the oppressed and the disabled”.

While ATM means “Any Time Manushyatva (Humanity) to us, to you, it means Any Time Mosa (cheating)”, Kumaraswamy added. He listed a series of corruption charges levelled against the BJP government in the state, alleging that it served as an ATM for the BJP.

On Shah’s charges of family politics, he questioned whether the Union Minister was unaware of the extent of family politics in his party. “Is your son any Cricket pundit? Why is he a part of BCCI? Does your son’s position satisfy the guidelines laid by the Supreme Court? Now tell me who’s ATM is BCCI?

Kumaraswamy also compiled a list of 15 political families who are part of the BJP in Karnataka and said that he was ready to compile “a way longer” national list if required. “Falsehood is your fate, but the truth will prevail. Your pompous bravado is weak in front of the truth,” he added.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 20:16 IST
