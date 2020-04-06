Covid-19: In Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy son’s wedding to be a low-key affair

Nikhil Kumaraswamy with Revathi at Taj West End in Bengaluru. (File) Nikhil Kumaraswamy with Revathi at Taj West End in Bengaluru. (File)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy Monday said that the wedding ceremony of his son, Nikhil, will be just short and simple in nature.

Earlier, the family had planned to organise a big event where hundreds from Ramanagara district which is represented by Anitha, Kuamarswamy’s wife and Channapatna constituency which Kumaraswamy represents, and also neighbouring districts of Mandya and Hassan were to be invited.



The event was planned to be held on a 92-acre plot behind Janapada Loka in Ramanagara district, which is about 55 kilometers from Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagara, Kumaraswamy said, “Since April 17 is an auspicious day, we will not cancel the wedding but will conduct a simple wedding at one of our houses in Bengaluru. The wedding will be held in front of the very few members from both the families.”

On February 10, Nikhil Kumaraswamy got engaged to Revathi, the grandniece of Congress leader and realtor M Krishnappa, in Bengaluru. “Once the coronavirus scare comes down, then we will plan and organise a reception in Ramanagara district,” he added.

Former Chief Minister had conducted a puja to put up a pandal on the 92-acre land where the marriage was scheduled. Kumaraswamy’s father and JDS supremo former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda had also visited the location to see the work.

Kumaraswamy wanted his son’s wedding to be held in Ramanagara to show his respect and thank the people of the district for giving him life in politics.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy entered politics in 2019, contesting from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. He, however, lost to Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh. Nikhil is also a film actor.

