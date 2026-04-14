‘Next CM Kumaraswamy’: Enthusiastic JD(S) workers put alliance with BJP in Karnataka to test

H D Kumaraswamy has downplayed the demand of making him the chief ministerial face of the alliance (File photo).

The delicate balance within the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance in Karnataka faced a fresh test Tuesday after Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy was hailed as the “next chief minister” by enthusiastic party workers. The sloganeering that took place during Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at the JD(S) state office has reignited the debate over leadership roles within the coalition.

The issue of the chief ministerial face remains a flashpoint for the partners. Since the alliance’s inception, leaders from both sides have occasionally made veiled attacks on future leadership. While workers shouted slogans predicting his return to the state’s top office, Kumaraswamy was seen advising them to refrain from such proclamations.