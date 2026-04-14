‘Next CM Kumaraswamy’: Enthusiastic JD(S) workers put alliance with BJP in Karnataka to test

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The delicate balance within the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance in Karnataka faced a fresh test Tuesday after Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy was hailed as the “next chief minister” by enthusiastic party workers. The sloganeering that took place during Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at the JD(S) state office has reignited the debate over leadership roles within the coalition.
The issue of the chief ministerial face remains a flashpoint for the partners. Since the alliance’s inception, leaders from both sides have occasionally made veiled attacks on future leadership. While workers shouted slogans predicting his return to the state’s top office, Kumaraswamy was seen advising them to refrain from such proclamations.
Addressing the gathering, the Union minister acknowledged that senior leaders, including JD(S) core committee president M Krishna Reddy and former minister Venkatrao Nadagouda, had expressed a desire for him to take over the mantle.
However, he struck a cautious note: “I heard their speeches. But it is my view that the CM issue should not be discussed during an event honouring Dr B R Ambedkar.”
The chants coincided with Kumaraswamy’s recent hints at a potential return to the Karnataka Legislature. Following a meeting at Vidhana Soudha on Monday, the minister said he would return to state-level politics in the near future.
Shifting the focus to the ruling Congress government, Kumaraswamy later addressed a press conference, slamming the state’s recruitment track record. He alleged that the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is currently “mired in irregularities” and that not a single major recruitment exercise has been completed under the present regime.
“The youth of the state should protest this,” Kumaraswamy said, urging job aspirants not to fear police action and promising legal support for their demonstrations. He further criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating that despite assurances to “clean up” the KPSC, the situation on the ground remains unchanged.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram