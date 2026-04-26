Karnataka hiding health details of ailing minister Sudhakar to misuse his thumb impression, alleges Kumaraswamy

Union minister H D Kumaraswamy dropped a bombshell on Sunday alleging that the Karnataka Government was hiding details about the condition of hospitalised minister D Sudhakar and could misuse it to commit fraud.

Sudhakar, the minister for planning and statistics, has suffered from a lung infection since the end of March. His condition deteriorated last week, and he is under intensive care at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Bengaluru’s Electronics City.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, the Union minister for heavy industries and steel said that though he did not want to raise the issue as Sudhakar was fighting for his life, “we should see what is happening inside. I don’t know how much the person is suffering.”