Karnataka hiding health details of ailing minister Sudhakar to misuse his thumb impression, alleges Kumaraswamy

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Union minister H D Kumaraswamy dropped a bombshell on Sunday alleging that the Karnataka Government was hiding details about the condition of hospitalised minister D Sudhakar and could misuse it to commit fraud.
Sudhakar, the minister for planning and statistics, has suffered from a lung infection since the end of March. His condition deteriorated last week, and he is under intensive care at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Bengaluru’s Electronics City.
Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, the Union minister for heavy industries and steel said that though he did not want to raise the issue as Sudhakar was fighting for his life, “we should see what is happening inside. I don’t know how much the person is suffering.”
Accusing the Government of hiding information about Sudhakar’s health, the Union minister sought to know the reason for it.
“Maybe to take his thumb impression (on documents), they have hidden the facts,” Kumaraswamy alleged, demanding the Government come clean on the minister’s health.
Asking why there was a delay in revealing Sudhakar’s true condition, he said, “Some people are experts in misusing such moments”. He added that there had been instances in the past where people’s last moments were misused.
On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited the hospital and enquired about Sudhakar’s health.
Responding to a question on the Ahinda (acronym for minorities, Dalits and backward castes) convention planned at Hubballi by the Congress, the JD(S) leader linked it to the ongoing power tussle in the state and said the convention was meant to protect Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s chair.
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