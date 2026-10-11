‘Why no probe’: Kumaraswamy questions CM Shivakumar’s sting operation claim

Days after Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar claimed that a Union minister and a BJP leader had hired an agency to embarrass his ministers and bureaucrats, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday asked why the government had not ordered an investigation yet.

“There are reports that the CM spoke about sting operations against five of his Cabinet colleagues. If such operations took place, who were the targets and who was behind them? Why is there hesitation in ordering an investigation?” the Union minister said.

Kumaraswamy asked how the five ministers could continue in the Cabinet if the government believed they had been targeted in such operations. “The chief minister must clarify the matter instead of making statements that create suspicion,” he added.