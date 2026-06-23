Township row: Kumaraswamy rejects CM Shivakumar’s ‘just for show’ invite

Union minister H D Kumaraswamy has declined Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s invitation to discuss the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project, calling for talks to be held in Bidadi with affected farmers present (File photo).

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy Tuesday declined Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s invitation to hold a meeting at Vidhana Soudha to discuss the controversial Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project. Maintaining that he was unavailable on the proposed date of June 26, Kumaraswamy urged CM Shivakumar to advance the meeting by a day and shift the venue to Bidadi or Byramangala, so affected farmers could participate directly.

On Monday, Shivakumar wrote to Kumaraswamy, expressing his wish to discuss the mega project on June 26 at 11 am. He invited Kumaraswamy and a five-member delegation to his office for formal talks. Kumaraswamy responded late Monday evening, citing prior commitments for his inability to attend.