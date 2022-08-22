HC reserves order after Karnataka rejects 75:25 proposal on KCET repeaters

The Karnataka High Court on Monday called for more clarity on the qualifying examination for the KCET candidates who passed Class 12 in 2021, and asked whether the government could have provided them an opportunity to sit for the pre-university examination, which was scrapped last year owing to the pandemic.

Justice Krishna Kumar, who reserved his order in a case filed by repeaters alleging that they had got a raw deal in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, asked whether or not it was clear in the brochure that the Class 12 marks of the 2021 batch would not be considered while preparing the rank list. The court also observed that if 50 per cent of the Class 12 marks of repeaters from 2019 and 2020 could be considered, why the 2021 batch should be treated differently.

The Karnataka Examination Authority, which runs the KCET, turned down the court’s suggestion to work out a ratio of 75 per cent of the entrance score and 25 per cent of Class 12 marks from 2021 while allotting seats for professional courses.

Last week the government opposed the KCET repeaters’ petition demanding that their Class 12 marks from 2021 be considered for this year’s admission. On August 8, the court held that the document verification and the counselling processes would be based on the outcome of the petition.

After KCET ranks announced on July 30 spurred a row, the KEA said it would be unfair to the 2022 batch to consider the Class 12 marks of the 2021 pandemic batch, which were based on internal assessment and Class 10 marks.

Parents and students, however, say many repeaters got low ranks despite scoring well in the entrance test and that they had no clarity on the evaluation criteria.