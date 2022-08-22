scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

HC reserves order after Karnataka rejects 75:25 proposal on KCET repeaters

Justice Krishna Kumar observes that if 50 per cent of the Class 12 marks of repeaters from 2019 and 2020 could be considered, why the 2021 batch should be treated differently.

The Karnataka Examination Authority, which runs the KCET, turned down the court’s suggestion to work out a ratio of 75 per cent of the entrance score and 25 per cent of Class 12 marks from 2021 while allotting seats for professional courses. (File photo)

The Karnataka High Court on Monday called for more clarity on the qualifying examination for the KCET candidates who passed Class 12 in 2021, and asked whether the government could have provided them an opportunity to sit for the pre-university examination, which was scrapped last year owing to the pandemic.

Justice Krishna Kumar, who reserved his order in a case filed by repeaters alleging that they had got a raw deal in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, asked whether or not it was clear in the brochure that the Class 12 marks of the 2021 batch would not be considered while preparing the rank list. The court also observed that if 50 per cent of the Class 12 marks of repeaters from 2019 and 2020 could be considered, why the 2021 batch should be treated differently.

The Karnataka Examination Authority, which runs the KCET, turned down the court’s suggestion to work out a ratio of 75 per cent of the entrance score and 25 per cent of Class 12 marks from 2021 while allotting seats for professional courses.

Read |KCET 2022: Technical glitches hit document verification process

Last week the government opposed the KCET repeaters’ petition demanding that their Class 12 marks from 2021 be considered for this year’s admission. On August 8, the court held that the document verification and the counselling processes would be based on the outcome of the petition.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

After KCET ranks announced on July 30 spurred a row, the KEA said it would be unfair to the 2022 batch to consider the Class 12 marks of the 2021 pandemic batch, which were based on internal assessment and Class 10 marks.

More from Bangalore

Parents and students, however, say many repeaters got low ranks despite scoring well in the entrance test and that they had no clarity on the evaluation criteria.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 08:25:04 pm
Next Story

Pre-poll disquiet in Himachal BJP as CM Jairam faces top brass, Congress heat over HPPSC row

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
FIFA demands met, Indian football suspension likely to be lifted soon

FIFA demands met, Indian football suspension likely to be lifted soon

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Express Opinion

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

Premium
India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray
LIVE UPDATES

India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year
Explained

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement