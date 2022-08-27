HC allows Karnataka govt to decide o use of Idgah Maidan

Within a day of a single-judge of the Karnataka High Court imposing a stay on the use of the disputed Idgah Maidan in south Bengaluru for activities other than prayers for Ramzan and Bakrid, and as a playground, a division bench of the Karnataka HC on Friday modified the order and granted powers to the state to decide on the use of the land.

A division bench of the Karnataka HC Friday modified the August 24 order on the basis of an appeal filed by the state. The order passed by the HC judge Thursday came at a time right-wing groups are demanding the use of the disputed Idgah Maidan for Ganesh festivities this year.

In its appeal, the Karnataka government told the HC on Friday that the Deputy Commissioner for Bengaluru had received five applications for use of the Idgah Maidan land on August 31 (Ganesh Chathurthi) for a limited period “for the purpose of holding religious and cultural activities.” The state sought a modification of the HC order of August 24 to allow it to take action on the applications.

“The Indian society comprises religious, linguistic, regional, or sectional diversities. The Constitution of India itself fosters brotherhood amongst various sections of society. The principle of religious toleration is characteristic of Indian civilization,” the HC division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said on Friday.

“We, therefore, at this stage, in the peculiar facts of the case, modify the interim order and permit the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications received by the DC seeking use of the land in question for holding religious and cultural activities for a limited period from August 31 onwards,” the HC said Friday.