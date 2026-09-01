Patients asked to clean human waste: Karnataka doctor, nurse suspended

The Haveri police said the patients were offered better treatment and medicines in exchange for cleaning the pit. (AI enhanced video grab)

A doctor and a senior nurse in Karnataka’s Haveri district were suspended Monday for allegedly forcing two patients to clean an overflowing cesspit manually. The authorities have also booked them under sections of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The Health and Family Welfare Department suspended Dr Shankar Y Hiregowdar and senior nurse Vanitha, who are attached to Savanur taluk hospital, pending department inquiry.

The district administration has also sought a report from Health Officer Dr Nagaraj.

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“The pit started overflowing a couple of days ago, and Dr Hiregowdar had written a letter to municipal authorities on August 27. But when they did not receive any response, they employed the patients in manual scavenging,” a police officer said.