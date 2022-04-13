Have seen 100 cases like this, won’t resign: Karnataka minister on FIR in contractor death

Amid reports of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai likely to seek his resignation over the death of a civil contractor in Udupi, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa Wednesday said he “has seen 100 cases like this” and asserted that “he will not step down.”

An FIR has been registered against Eshwarappa for alleged abetment of suicide of civil contractor Santosh Patil. The deceased, who was involved in government projects, was found dead in a hotel in the town Tuesday.

According to the police, the minister was booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Two of the minister’s aides have also been mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR).

“An FIR has been registered. I will be speaking to Eshwarappa. I will speak to him to find out his programme. We will discuss some issues on the phone and I will also discuss some issues in person as well. I do not know what has been said by Eshwarappa, and I will find out after holding discussions with him,” Bommai had said in Mangaluru this morning.

Earlier in the day, Eshwarappa had said he was willing to step down if Bommai sought his resignation.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah have demanded action against the BJP leader asking the Chief Minister to sack him.