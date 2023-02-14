‘Hate speech’ on 2002 Gujarat riots: Karnataka court rejects anticipatory bail plea of VHP leader

A sessions court in Karnataka’s Tumkur district has rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by a secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) over an alleged hate speech delivered in Tumkur town last month. The VHP secretary, Sharan Pumpwell alias Sharan Kumar, claimed in a speech that the killings of Muslims in Gujarat in 2002 and the recent murder of a Hindu youth in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on July 28 last year were demonstrations of Hindu power.

On January 30 this year, an FIR was registered against Pumpwell, a former Bajrang Dal leader from Mangaluru who is now the secretary of the VHP, for an alleged hate speech made on January 28 in south Karnataka’s Tumkur town.

The FIR under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code for outraging religious feelings was filed by the Tumkur town police on the basis of a complaint filed by local resident Syed Burhanuddin over Pumpwell’s January 28 speech during a VHP-Bajrang Dal event to mark Hindu valour.

In the FIR, Pumpwell has been accused of attempting to disturb the peace and harmony in the Tumkur region where different communities live together.

Pumpwell, in the speech, claimed that the murder of Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal last year was revenge for the July 26 murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru and that the killings of Muslims in Gujarat in 2002 were in retaliation to the deaths of 59 karsevaks in a train fire.

“In response to the murder of Praveen Nettaru, youths in Surathkal killed a man not in an isolated place but in an open market. This is the power of Hindu youths,” he claimed. “Fifty-nine karsevaks were killed but the count of the number of people killed (in Gujarat) as revenge is still not available. It is estimated that around 2,000 people were killed. This is the bravery of Hindus,” Pumpwell said at the meeting.

Two days after the speech, a complaint was filed by a social worker Burhanuddin over the incident. The FIR said Pumpwell claimed that “Hindutva factories have been established in every district” of Karnataka and that Hindutva cadres were ready to go to any extent to protect the Hindu religion.

“This kind of speech is being made frequently in Tumkur with the intention of disturbing the peace and creating insecurity in some communities. Our Tumkur is a peaceful place known for its saints, sages and farmers. Hindus, Muslims, Jains and people of other communities live together in peace in Tumkur. These events by these organisations disturb the peace, and action should be taken against them as per law by registering an FIR,” the social worker said in his police complaint.