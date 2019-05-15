Hat in the ring: Bengaluru Traffic police hats inspire Uttar Pradesh police

The ‘cowboy hats’ used by the Karnataka traffic police has been an inspiration to the Lucknow traffic police and soon they will be ordering around 50 hats on a pilot basis from Bengaluru.

The Lucknow traffic police which is now using khaki colour woollen caps will replace them with the new white colour cotton hats used by the Bengaluru traffic cops, to beat the heat during summer.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Superintendent of Police (SP)-Traffic in Lucknow, Purnendu Singh said, “Uttar Pradesh police are basically using woollen caps, and whenever our personnel work on the ground, especially in summer, these caps increase the heat. Hence we were searching for other options online and found that Bengaluru police are using white colour cotton hats and we found that it was comfortable than the woollen caps during summer.”

On a trial basis, the Lucknow traffic police are already using three ‘Bengaluru’ hats and we have found it very comfortable and propose to order 50 more caps from Bengaluru. “We already purchased three caps in the open market from Bengaluru and our constables have started to use it and found that the cap is very comfortable. Now we are purchasing about 50 caps so that we can make a detailed study and recommend to Uttar Pradesh police headquarters so that they can change the traffic police woollen cap to cotton caps,” he added.

Purnendu Singh, says the three traffic constables using this cotton caps in Lucknow are now feeling light, cool and comfortable.

Bengaluru traffic police are presently using slouch hats (similar to a cowboy hat). A senior Bengaluru traffic police official explained the utility of the hat. He told Indianexpress.com “the Bengaluru traffic police are using cotton hats called ‘Flowchart Caps,’ from last two decades. It is called a flow chart cap because of two holes on the cap which pass the air inside.”

Most of the traffic police constables in the country are expected to stand in full uniform for over eight hours a day. Many often complain of headaches because they have to stand for hours together, and also they have to bear dust and pollution. Cotton cowboy hats might be of great help.

Bengaluru traffic police are also pleasantly surprised that their hats have found acceptance elsewhere in the country.