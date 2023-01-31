Hassan ticket row gets temporary break as H D Revanna denies dispute within Deve Gowda family

Ever since Bhavani Revanna sought a ticket from the Hassan Assembly constituency in Karnataka, there have been reports of a rift in former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s family. Bhavani is the wife of MLA H D Revanna and daughter-in-law of Janata Dal (Secular) supremo Deve Gowda.

A day after Bhavani said a decision had been taken to make her the candidate from the constituency, JD(S) leader and her brother-in-law H D Kumaraswamy disputed her claim, saying it was not “inevitable” for her to contest from the constituency. Her son and MLC Suraj Revanna retaliated saying that she was the “suitable” candidate.

With these rumblings threatening to affect the morale of JD(S) workers prior to polls, H D Revanna entered the fray Monday – five days after the controversy began, to try and draw the Hassan ticket dispute within the family to a close.

“I don’t want anyone specific to contest. Our objective is to save the party in Hassan. What Kumaraswamy says will be final. Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda, me, JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim and other legislators from Hassan district will sit and decide,” he said.

On questions of division within the family, he said that there was no question of a fight between him and Kumaraswamy till he was alive.

Suraj had last week asserted that it was Revanna who pulled all the strings in Hassan district as he defended his mothers’ decision to contest from Hassan. “If Bhavani Revanna contests, victory is certain. They (Kumaraswamy) should stop saying that the party will field a common candidate or a party worker (in Hassan). Because nobody knows this district like Revanna. Except him nobody has the right to take a call on tickets,” he said.

When asked to react to Kumaraswamy’s statements, Suraj said that Bhavani’s candidature “was not inevitable but I would like to say that it is very suitable”. and maintained that it was essential to “save JD(S) workers” prior to the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. “When the time comes Deve Gowda and Revanna will sit and decide. Deve Gowda will take the final call (about tickets),” Suraj added.

Hassan MP and Revanna’s first son Prajwal Revanna was also of the view that it was Deve Gowda, Revanna and legislators from the district who would sit and decide on the candidate.

As this row dragged on, Kumaraswamy drew parallels between this episode and Indian epics. “In this Kaliyuga too, there are hundreds of Shakuni. When such Shakunis are misleading the children of our family, they might have said something accidentally. You (media) blow it out of proportion,” he said, adding that they (Suraj and Prajwal) were misled.

On Deve Gowda taking a final call on tickets, he advised against dragging the senior leader into the dispute. “The situation here he is in… I don’t want to reduce his lifespan. I know how to address this. Our children might have said that Deve Gowda will take the final decision. But, you don’t know whether he is in a state to make decisions. His life is important to me,” Kumaraswamy said.

The former chief minister said he was working to win 120 seats in the coming elections “to show Deve Gowda before he dies” his party was saved

Hassan is a JD(S) bastion as Deve Gowda began his political career at the Holenarsipur constituency, which is currently represented by Revanna. The Hassan Lok Sabha segment is represented by Prajwal Revanna. Suraj Revanna was elected to the Legislative Council from Hassan local bodies constituency in 2021. Bhavani represented the Hassan Zilla Panchayat.

The JD(S) released a list of 93 candidates in December last year and the name of Hassan candidate was left out. Hassan is currently represented by Preetham Gowda of the BJP.