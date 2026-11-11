Hassan District Collector Latha Kumari’s personal assistant has approached the police over the circulation of a “fake” WhatsApp conversation regarding a Rs 75 lakh bribe between him and a middleman.
Based on a complaint by Shashikiran H D, a second division assistant, the Karnataka Police on November 8 registered a case after Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy released purported screenshots of the chat between the PA and a mediator to raise allegations of corruption in the Congress government.
Shashikiran has alleged that the WhatsApp chats regarding payments of a bribe of Rs 75 lakh to the Collector’s office were fabricated using his mobile number and profile picture. The WhatsApp conversation alludes to payments to be made to Minister Shivalinge Gowda, the Hassan MP, and several district officials.
“The people who have fabricated the conversation have mentioned the names of district minister Shivalinge Gowda, the MP, the district collector, assistant commissioner Jagadish, Hassan tahsildar Geetha… and other district officials,” stated the First Information Report (FIR).
Meanwhile, Excise Minister K M Shivalinge Gowda held a press conference on Monday, stating that the conversation “was AI-generated”.
Kumaraswamy had earlier expressed displeasure that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had not ordered a probe against the officials despite the chat records showing corruption in the Hassan District Collector’s office.
“Now everyone is taking shelter under claims of using artificial intelligence (AI). It has become easy to evade issues. I did not make specific allegations against any minister or the District Collector or any officer. Rather, I had read out to the media the information about the discussion about bribery that had taken place in the WhatsApp chat that came to me. I had said that it was up to the government to take action on this,” Kumaraswamy said.