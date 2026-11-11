Hassan District Collector Latha Kumari’s personal assistant has approached the police over the circulation of a “fake” WhatsApp conversation regarding a Rs 75 lakh bribe between him and a middleman.

Based on a complaint by Shashikiran H D, a second division assistant, the Karnataka Police on November 8 registered a case after Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy released purported screenshots of the chat between the PA and a mediator to raise allegations of corruption in the Congress government.

Shashikiran has alleged that the WhatsApp chats regarding payments of a bribe of Rs 75 lakh to the Collector’s office were fabricated using his mobile number and profile picture. The WhatsApp conversation alludes to payments to be made to Minister Shivalinge Gowda, the Hassan MP, and several district officials.