Hassan DC bars VHP leader from entering district, BJP likens decision to Emergency-era crackdown

The Karnataka BJP Sunday criticised the Hassan district administration’s decision to prohibit the entry of a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader. Meanwhile, another right-wing activist was served a police notice, advising him against hurting the sentiments of other communities.

Sharan Pumpwell, Joint Secretary, VHP (South Karnataka), was scheduled to participate in the Hindu Samajotsava events at Shravanabelagola and Arsikere, Hassan district, on Sunday as a key speaker. Citing multiple cases registered against him for delivering provocative speeches, Hassan Deputy Commissioner K S Latha Kumari issued an order barring his entry in the district.

The order referenced a letter dated January 22 (Thursday) by the Hassan superintendent of police to prevent Pumpwell’s entry as per Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).