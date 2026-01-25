Hassan DC bars VHP leader from entering district, BJP likens decision to Emergency-era crackdown

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka BJP Sunday criticised the Hassan district administration’s decision to prohibit the entry of a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader. Meanwhile, another right-wing activist was served a police notice, advising him against hurting the sentiments of other communities.
Sharan Pumpwell, Joint Secretary, VHP (South Karnataka), was scheduled to participate in the Hindu Samajotsava events at Shravanabelagola and Arsikere, Hassan district, on Sunday as a key speaker. Citing multiple cases registered against him for delivering provocative speeches, Hassan Deputy Commissioner K S Latha Kumari issued an order barring his entry in the district.
The order referenced a letter dated January 22 (Thursday) by the Hassan superintendent of police to prevent Pumpwell’s entry as per Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
“Sharan Pumpwell, who is inspired by right-wing ideology, has a tendency to make provocative speeches,” the order said, noting that his speeches create communal tensions.
Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra, who tweeted the deputy commissioner’s order on X, said the state government’s decision was one of ‘extreme cowardice’. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s repressive policies trampling upon the religious freedom and freedom of speech of Hindus evoke memories of the Emergency era,” he said.
A police notice was also served to BJP leader Vikas Puttur prior to his participation in a Hindu Samajotsava event at Tarikere, Chikkamagaluru district, on Saturday. The notice advised him to ensure that provisions of the Anti-Hate Speech Bill – passed by the state legislature but awaiting the Governor’s assent – were not violated, failing which “suitable legal action will be initiated”.
It also asked him to ensure that feelings of other communities are not hurt during his address, and his speech should not provoke hate or attack against any groups.
Leader of Opposition R Ashoka stepped to Puttur’s defence, asking whether Karnataka was “a democracy or a police state?”. Highlighting that the Bill was yet to be notified, he said that if the police were threatening Opposition workers by citing a Bill that hasn’t even been officially implemented yet, “it is clear evidence of how police stations in the state have transformed into Congress party offices.”
He alleged that the Congress was prejudiced against Hindus in the state.
