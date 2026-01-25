Hassan DC bars VHP leader from entering district, BJP likens decision to Emergency-era crackdown

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that ‘police stations in Karnataka have transformed into Congress party offices.’

google-preferred-btn
b y vijayendra, bjp, caste census, karnataka,Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra (in pic) tweeted the Hassan deputy commissioner’s order on X. (File Photo)

The Karnataka BJP Sunday criticised the Hassan district administration’s decision to prohibit the entry of a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader. Meanwhile, another right-wing activist was served a police notice, advising him against hurting the sentiments of other communities.

Sharan Pumpwell, Joint Secretary, VHP (South Karnataka), was scheduled to participate in the Hindu Samajotsava events at Shravanabelagola and Arsikere, Hassan district, on Sunday as a key speaker. Citing multiple cases registered against him for delivering provocative speeches, Hassan Deputy Commissioner K S Latha Kumari issued an order barring his entry in the district.

The order referenced a letter dated January 22 (Thursday) by the Hassan superintendent of police to prevent Pumpwell’s entry as per Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

“Sharan Pumpwell, who is inspired by right-wing ideology, has a tendency to make provocative speeches,” the order said, noting that his speeches create communal tensions.

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra, who tweeted the deputy commissioner’s order on X, said the state government’s decision was one of ‘extreme cowardice’. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s repressive policies trampling upon the religious freedom and freedom of speech of Hindus evoke memories of the Emergency era,” he said.

A police notice was also served to BJP leader Vikas Puttur prior to his participation in a Hindu Samajotsava event at Tarikere, Chikkamagaluru district, on Saturday. The notice advised him to ensure that provisions of the Anti-Hate Speech Bill – passed by the state legislature but awaiting the Governor’s assent – were not violated, failing which “suitable legal action will be initiated”.

It also asked him to ensure that feelings of other communities are not hurt during his address, and his speech should not provoke hate or attack against any groups.

Story continues below this ad

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka stepped to Puttur’s defence, asking whether Karnataka was “a democracy or a police state?”. Highlighting that the Bill was yet to be notified, he said that if the police were threatening Opposition workers by citing a Bill that hasn’t even been officially implemented yet, “it is clear evidence of how police stations in the state have transformed into Congress party offices.”

He alleged that the Congress was prejudiced against Hindus in the state.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day
Amid tariff stress, Murmu points to self-reliance in Republic Day message
Padma Awards 2026 announced: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik among winners
Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra to get Padma Vibhushan; Padma Bhushan for Mammootty
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Live Blog
Advertisement