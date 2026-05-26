Karnataka dairy farmers protest after Muslim groups boycott Bakrid cattle purchase over ‘intimidation’

Tension gripped the weekly cattle fair in Karnataka’s Hassan district Tuesday after local Muslim organisations announced a boycott of purchasing animals for slaughter ahead of the upcoming Bakrid festival. The move caused anxiety among local dairy farmers who threatened to march their cattle directly to the deputy commissioner’s office if their livelihoods were affected.

The Muslim community’s decision to boycott cattle purchase comes exactly a week after local authorities and right-wing activists intercepted 11 vehicles transporting livestock, seizing the animals and diverting them to cow shelters.

The economic fallout of the decision was immediately visible Tuesday morning. Anticipating high festive demand, hundreds of farmers from surrounding districts arrived at the Hassan weekly market, only to find themselves without buyers.

For local farmers, the livestock market in Hassan, which typically runs from 4.30 am to 8.30 am every Tuesday, is a critical opportunity to liquidate unproductive cattle and fund upcoming crop cycles. Business typically peaks in the weeks leading up to Bakrid, attracting buyers from neighbouring districts.

“We have been selling cattle for generations; it is our primary livelihood,” said a protesting dairy farmer identifying himself as a Vokkaliga Gowda. “Right now, I desperately need Rs 40,000 to purchase seeds and fertilisers for the upcoming agricultural season. I do not care if the money comes from the government, an independent organisation, or the Muslim community; I need it to survive. If they prevent us from trading our livestock, we will have no choice but to take out our cattle at the deputy commissioner’s doorstep.”

‘Security threats prompted boycott’

Defending the boycott, advocate Anshad-e-Palya, representing the collective Muslim organisations of Hassan district, held a press conference and stated that the decision was a protective measure taken in response to targeted intimidation.

“Intimidating posters were erected across several Muslim-majority neighbourhoods warning community members against buying cattle,” Anshad said.

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“The text explicitly threatened that anyone found handling cattle would see their homes razed. We checked this with the police, municipal corporation, and the district administration, all of whom denied installing them. Clearly, some miscreants might have done this, and strict action needs to be taken.”

Meanwhile, Shubhanwita, Superintendent of Police, told The Indian Express that none of the government agencies put up these posters. “As of now, no complaint has been filed. However, I have asked the local inspector to check where the banner was printed and who gave the order. The stuff mentioned in the banner is totally false, and no one has the authority to raze houses,” she added.

Anshad further argued that the Muslim community has faced targeting since the passage of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act in 2020 under the previous BJP administration.

“Though only 20 to 25 per cent of the local Muslim population consumes beef, the entire community is being painted as illegal cattle traders,” Anshad alleged.

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“People are routinely targeted, harassed, and assaulted while legally transporting or handling livestock. Faced with these safety risks, the community arrived at a unanimous decision to completely boycott the purchase of cows and buffaloes,” he added.

“The Muslim community is already socially, economically, and educationally backward. It is unfortunate that the administration, which should be focusing on these issues and working towards the community’s progress, is instead lending support to tactics that intimidate and threaten the community,” the community associations said in a statement.

What the law says

Under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, the slaughter of cows, calves, bullocks, and bulls is entirely prohibited regardless of age.

The law, however, permits the slaughter of buffaloes if the animal is above 13 years of age and has been officially certified by a competent authority as permanently fit for nothing other than disposal. Because buffaloes regularly live between 15 and 25 years, they often spend their final decade past their productive prime for breeding or dairy. This often creates a financial bottleneck when farmers cannot sell these animals.