Has to be studied in entirety: Karnataka CM on online campaigns against halal

In the backdrop of a growing online campaign against halal meat sold by Muslim traders in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the issue has to be studied in entirety.

“It (halal issue) has just now started. We have to study in entirety, because it has nothing to do with any rules. It is a practice which is going on. Now, serious objections have been raised regarding it,’ he said.

When asked whether the issue can lead to disturbances, he said, “After all these incidents, the law and order in the state has remained intact. Various organisations will be doing their own campaigns, we know what to respond to and what not to. Where it is required, we will respond. We don’t (respond), when it is not required.”

A few right-wing groups in the state have given a call to boycott halal meat, ahead of ‘varshadodaku’, the day after Ugadi when many communities in the state have a non-vegetarian feast.

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy hit out at the government for remaining silent over the issue. The state never witnessed such a divide between any religion and there was a harmonious relationship, he said. “People who eat non-vegetarian food in rural areas do not see whether it a halal meat or not. For all these years, it was not an issue and why has it cropped up now,” he asked.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday had called halal food “economic jihad”.

Meanwhile, various religious leaders met Udupi’s Pejawar Math seer on Wednesday and requested to address the situation where Muslim traders are being targeted.

The meeting came after Muslims vendors were prohibited from doing business on temple premises during Hindu religious festivals and fairs in parts of Karnataka.

Udupi Mother of Sorrows Church priest Fr Charles, Udupi priest Inamullah Khan and various trade outfit leaders were part of the delegation.

After the meeting, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha swami, the head of the mutt said, “The Hindu community has suffered a lot in the past. People are extremely hurt due to some unpleasant events that took place. The problem will not be solved if a few religious leaders speak against it. It should come from within the society,” the seer of the Pejawar Math said.

“If people say that such incidents will not take place in the society then no intervention or pressure is required. Peace will prevail in the society on its own,” the seer said.