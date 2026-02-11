18 Haryana candidates use Bluetooth devices to rig Army exam in Bengaluru, arrested

According to Bengaluru police, the candidates conducted the malpractice during the written test for the direct recruitment for Group ‘C’ Lower Division Clerk posts held at the 515 Army Base Workshop in Halasuru.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 11, 2026 04:49 PM IST
The Halasuru police in Bengaluru on Tuesday arrested 18 candidates from Haryana for allegedly using sophisticated electronic devices to cheat during an Army recruitment examination held on February 8.

The police said that preliminary findings indicate the candidates at the 515 Army Base Workshop in Halasuru allegedly photographed the question paper and relayed it to accomplices outside, who in turn dictated answers through Bluetooth-linked devices during the test.

According to authorities, invigilators noticed suspicious behaviour among certain candidates during the written examination for the direct recruitment for Group ‘C’ Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts under the Civil Defence Employment Recruitment, held between 10 am and 12 noon.

A subsequent inspection led to the recovery of three mobile phones and around a dozen Bluetooth communication devices suspected of having been used for malpractice by the accused candidates.

“Some of the devices were concealed on the candidates, while additional electronic gadgets were seized from bags kept outside the examination hall belonging to two of the candidates who had appeared for the exam,” a police officer said.

The accused have been identified as Surender, Sandeep, Monty, Anuj, Ajay Kumar, Sumit, Rahul, Aman, Ankit, Vikas, Yogesh, Aman Redu, Rajat, Ankit, Vinay, Aman Kumar, Manish, and Prashant – all reportedly natives of Haryana.

All 18 were taken into custody following questioning and have been remanded in judicial custody.

The police registered a case based on the complaint of Colonel S S Jyotirlingam, Security Officer to the Commandant and Managing Director of the 515 Army Base Workshop.

