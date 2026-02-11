18 Haryana candidates use Bluetooth devices to rig Army exam in Bengaluru, arrested

According to Bengaluru police, the candidates conducted the malpractice during the written test for the direct recruitment for Group ‘C’ Lower Division Clerk posts held at the 515 Army Base Workshop in Halasuru. (Representational image)

The Halasuru police in Bengaluru on Tuesday arrested 18 candidates from Haryana for allegedly using sophisticated electronic devices to cheat during an Army recruitment examination held on February 8.

The police said that preliminary findings indicate the candidates at the 515 Army Base Workshop in Halasuru allegedly photographed the question paper and relayed it to accomplices outside, who in turn dictated answers through Bluetooth-linked devices during the test.

According to authorities, invigilators noticed suspicious behaviour among certain candidates during the written examination for the direct recruitment for Group ‘C’ Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts under the Civil Defence Employment Recruitment, held between 10 am and 12 noon.