‘Their target was my father’: Karnataka Congress leader Haris Nalapad links ED raids to Cabinet expansion buzz

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Karnataka Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad has termed the raids carried out against him and his brother Omar Farook Nalapad on Monday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) “politically motivated” and questioned their timing.
Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, Haris Nalapad said the action by ED was based on an Enforcement Case Information Report filed in 2021. “They raided my house five years after it was filed. If there was a crime, would the evidence be preserved for five years?” he asked.
Both Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad are the sons of four-time Congress MLA N A Haris.
Contrary to reports that ED officials seized cash, Haris Nalapad said they took only two mobile phones during the raids.
“I question the timing of the raid. This is not to target my brother or me. Their target was my father, and it was to make sure that he misses an opportunity to be in the state Cabinet,” Haris Nalapad said, linking the raid to talks about a Cabinet expansion in the state.
The central agency also raided hacker Srikrishna, alias Sriki, on Monday.
Referring to the bitcoin case based on which the raids were carried out, he said the case dated back to 2020, after which the then BJP Government informed the Assembly that no such scam existed.
A Special Investigation Team is also looking into the case, Haris Nalapad said.
Haris Nalapad said the same statement he gave in 2021 was resubmitted to ED officials during Monday’s raid, which lasted 21 hours.
“This is a politically motivated raid,” he added.
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