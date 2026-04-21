‘Their target was my father’: Karnataka Congress leader Haris Nalapad links ED raids to Cabinet expansion buzz

The Enforcement Directorate carried out the raids in connection with the bitcoin case. (File Photo)

Karnataka Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad has termed the raids carried out against him and his brother Omar Farook Nalapad on Monday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) “politically motivated” and questioned their timing.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, Haris Nalapad said the action by ED was based on an Enforcement Case Information Report filed in 2021. “They raided my house five years after it was filed. If there was a crime, would the evidence be preserved for five years?” he asked.

Both Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad are the sons of four-time Congress MLA N A Haris.

Contrary to reports that ED officials seized cash, Haris Nalapad said they took only two mobile phones during the raids.