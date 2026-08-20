Karnataka rights panel to visit families of ‘poachers’ killed in ‘encounter’

The three men who were killed in the alleged encounter in the Hanur forest. (Photo by special arrangement).

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) visited the Hanur forest in Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday as part of an inquiry into the alleged encounter killings of three suspected poachers and the subsequent violence. Its team will also meet the three men’s families.

Three suspected poachers—Antony Swamy, 50, Jone Rose Peter, 42, and Kumar Sawariyappan, 35—were killed and a fourth—Joseph Das, 44—was injured in a shootout that took place inside Hanur forest range early on August 15. This triggered a massive protest in Hanur town by the relatives of the victims.

The government has defended forest officials involved in the shooting, saying the alleged poachers refused to surrender and attacked the officials. The victims’ families, however, say the men were searching for cattle when they were shot.