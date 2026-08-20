Karnataka rights panel to visit families of ‘poachers’ killed in ‘encounter’

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The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) visited the Hanur forest in Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday as part of an inquiry into the alleged encounter killings of three suspected poachers and the subsequent violence. Its team will also meet the three men’s families.
Three suspected poachers—Antony Swamy, 50, Jone Rose Peter, 42, and Kumar Sawariyappan, 35—were killed and a fourth—Joseph Das, 44—was injured in a shootout that took place inside Hanur forest range early on August 15. This triggered a massive protest in Hanur town by the relatives of the victims.
The government has defended forest officials involved in the shooting, saying the alleged poachers refused to surrender and attacked the officials. The victims’ families, however, say the men were searching for cattle when they were shot.
The commission took suo motu cognisance of the incident and directed a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashwath Narayana to inspect the “encounter” spot and examine whether there were any procedural or human rights violations by the authorities.
The KSHRC team is examining the sequence of events leading to the deaths, the alleged vandalism of forest department watchtowers by a mob following the incident, and the response of forest personnel.
Investigators are also collecting physical evidence, examining departmental records and recording statements from villagers, eyewitnesses, and forest officials.
The killings were condemned in Tamil Nadu due to the victims’ Tamil origins. They also drew questions from the Opposition BJP in Karnataka.
A senior police officer familiar with the KSHRC inquiry told indianexpress.com that the team would first visit the Hanur police station and the forest department office to review the investigation carried out so far.
“The inquiry will examine the circumstances leading to the deaths of the three suspected poachers, the alleged attack on forest department watch rooms and any procedural lapses by forest officials or other government authorities. It will also assess the families’ eligibility for compensation and recommend suitable relief to the government, if necessary,” the officer said, adding that the commission would supervise the investigation.
The team will also verify whether the sequence of events described by officials is technically possible. This includes verifying the distance from which the bullets were fired and whether it is consistent with the accounts provided to the investigators.
The team will also collect relevant records from the victims’ families, including their communication details and other information that could assist the inquiry.
The KSHRC team is expected to submit its report by September 3, the officer said.
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