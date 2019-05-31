Handmade grenade casings found at Bangalore city railway station; passengers panic

A bomb scare was witnessed at Sangolli Rayanna railway station (Majestic city railway station) in Bengaluru on Friday morning after handmade grenade bomb casings were found near the Patna bound Sanghamitra express train.

Passengers panicked at the station after the bomb scare and they were seen running away from the location. Later, Railway police and bomb disposal squad reached the spot along with a sniffer dogs to investigate the matter.

According to the police, it is not a live grenade but it contains grenade casings. The police have beefed up the security in the railway station and various angles are being investigated.

Additional Director General of Police (Railways), Alok Mohan rushed to the spot. Alok Mohan said “the object was found by a railway staff near the Patna-bound Sanghamitra Express at around 8.30 a.m. The investigation is going on and we are going through CCTV footage to gather further information.”