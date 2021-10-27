Hanagal bypoll: In prestige battle for Bommai, Cong emerges challenger

“I HAVE never seen such a fierce battle where state leaders of all parties and the Chief Minister are campaigning intensively for so many days,” says 80-year-old Krishnappa Talwar of Akki Alur village in Hanagal constituency, where a crucial by-election is slated on October 30.

The by-election is being seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who took charge barely three months ago, since the constituency falls in his home district Haveri.

The results are also expected to have a bearing on Bommai’s standing as a BJP leader who will lead the party into the 2023 assembly elections. Hanagal, a taluk located 38 km from the district headquarters at Haveri, is equidistant from Shiggaon, which Bommai represents.

The bypoll in Hanagal was necessitated by the death of six-time MLA C M Udasi, 85, who was with the BJP in his final years, in June this year. Incidentally, this is the first time in 43 years that the name of C M Udasi is missing from the Hanagal poll fray.

During the campaigning, the BJP has been trying to create a narrative that projects Chief Minister Bommai as the son-in-law of Hanagal constituency and son of Haveri district. Haveri BJP MP Shivakumar Udasi, son of C M Udasi, has also joined the campaign to draw votes of the Udasi family loyalists to the party.

The BJP has fielded its Haveri district president Shivaraj Sajjanar – in a first-ever break from the Udasi family – as its candidate.

The opposition Congress, on the other hand, has fielded Srinivas Mane, who has gained in popularity in the constituency for helping out people during the Covid-19 crisis. An eye hospital in Hanagal which Mane set up in collaboration with a private institution has also earned him accolades. He contested the 2018 polls on a Congress ticket but lost to C M Udasi by 6,514 votes.

With the contest promising to be tight, the constituency in which farmers and labourers form a major chunk has been witnessing intense campaigning, including road shows, public meetings and door-to-door campaigns.

Top state BJP leaders, including Bommai and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, have put their weight behind Sajjanar. Last week, Bommai held back-to-back public meetings in the constituency for two days with former Yedyiurappa. Party ministers, including K Sudhakar and B C Patil, and several other leaders have also been camping in the constituency.

On Saturday, when Yedyiurappa campaigned at Chikkanshi Hosur, Prakash Pujar, a villager, said there was an evident shift towards the BJP. “It was definitely a disappointment the way Yedyiurappa was treated when he resigned [as CM]. The Congress did have the upper hand for a while. But now, looking at his speech, many would think twice before voting against the BJP as there is a lot at stake,” he told The Indian Express.

In Akki Alur, where BJP MLA Munirathna is camping, voters expressed angst that local issues were neglected. “Neither Hanagal town nor Akki Alur has a super-specialty hospital. All of them are making big promises but most of them are not concerned with Hanagal constituency,” said Shruthi Savanur, a labourer.

According to local leaders, the JD(S) candidate and an Independent candidate could play the deciding factor in the battle. “What can hamper the Congress’s prospects is that there are two Muslim candidates, who are potential pullers of minority votes. JD(S) has fielded Niyaz Shaikh, while a long-time Congress worker and two-time taluk president Nazeer Ahmad Savanur is contesting as Independent. The more votes they get, the more it will hurt the Congress,” said Imtiyaz Hangal, a local worker.