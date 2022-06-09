HAL’s HTT-40 gets airworthiness clearance certificate from CEMILAC

The Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) aircraft received its airworthiness clearance certificate from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) on June 6, said Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Thursday. The project set a record as the fastest to reach certification from the first flight, said officials.

The certificate read, “The HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft designed and developed by Aircraft Research and Design Centre, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is hereby provisionally cleared for its Airworthiness compliances. This Certificate is issued by Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) based on extensive design evaluation, testing of aircraft systems and comprehensive flight testing carried out by HAL Flight Operations team along with pilots from IAF (Indian Air Force).”

The HTT-40 is a basic trainer aircraft developed by the HAL for the IAF. The flight is being developed for the first stage of rookie pilots. In Stage 2 training, the pilots move to Kiran Mark II jet trainer and the third stage involves the training on Hawk advanced jet aircraft. The three stages are imperative before a pilot flies fighter jets.

The first prototype of the HTT-40 Trainer was rolled out from the Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) hangar in February 2016. The indigenously-built HTT-40 trainer took its first flight in May 2016.

A highly-placed source associated with the project told The Indian Express that the contract with the IAF is expected to be signed in October or November. “HTT-40 has already demonstrated 10 spins which was beyond the expectations of six spins by the IAF. The first batch of the aircraft will be delivered within 20 months from the date of signing the contract. The aircraft will be manufactured at the HAL’s units in Bengaluru and Nasik and we have the capability to manufacture 24 aircraft per year,” the official said.

In 2019, HAL had said that the HTT-40 has completed all major test points and meets the Preliminary Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) issued by the Air Headquarters for the basic trainer aircraft (BTA) programme. During Aero India 2021, HAL received a Request for Proposal (RFP) from the IAF for their Basic Trainers requirement. On November 14, 2019, former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria undertook his maiden flight in the Basic Trainer Aircraft HTT-40. During the sortie, he assessed the aircraft’s flying characteristics, including stall and spin.

One of the features of the aircraft is that it has a high rate of climb and can take-off from short distances. The turbo trainer aircraft with tandem seating will be used for basic flying training, including aerobatics, instrument flying, navigation, close formation and night flying.

The IAF in May 2012 placed an order for 75 Pilatus PC-7 Mk II turboprop trainers to meet its requirements. In 2016, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the procurement of 38 more PC-7 Mark II aircraft. However, in 2019, the Ministry of Defence suspended the business dealings with the Swiss plane manufacturer Pilatus Aircraft Limited due to a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged irregularities in the 2012 procurement order for aircraft. The plan to buy 38 Pilatus aircraft was also suspended.

In 2015, the HAL was done with the HTT-40 design phase and the following year, the first prototype flew in the presence of former defence minister Manohar Parrikar. The Defence Ministry in 2020 had cleared the purchase of 106 HTT-40 aircraft from the HAL.