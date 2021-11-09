HAL collaborates with ZeroAvia to develop hydrogen-electric powertrain for Dornier 228 Zero-Emission Aircraft

On Tuesday, zero emission passenger aircraft manufacturer ZeroAvia announced collaboration with the state-owned aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to develop a hydrogen-electric powertrain capable of flying the 19-seat Dornier 228 aircraft up to 500 NM.

“HAL intends to work with ZeroAvia to develop a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) to allow retrofit of existing airframes for both Indian military and worldwide operators. HAL also intends to continue to build new aircraft with additional FAA approval, designated Hindustan-228, creating the opportunity to incorporate ZeroAvia’s ZA600 zero-emission engines. Additionally, HAL and ZeroAvia engineers will integrate ZeroAvia’s ZA600 hydrogen-electric powertrain into the Dornier 228 airframe. ZeroAvia will work closely with HAL and aircraft regulators during this project to ensure that aircraft meet both safety and operational requirements,” ZeroAvia said in a statement.

The production line of Do-228 aircraft is operational at HAL Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur.

R Madhavan, chairman and managing director, HAL, said, “HAL is committed to contributing to the protection and better development of the environment. This MoU with ZeroAvia has the potential to pave the way for zero emission regional connectivity. We are looking forward to steering and supporting sustainable and environmentally friendly aviation in India and the world.”

HAL and ZeroAvia engineers will integrate ZeroAvia’s ZA600 hydrogen-electric powertrain into the Dornier 228 airframe. HAL signed a technology transfer agreement with Dornier in 1983 and has produced main sub-assemblies and over 150 aircraft, including those operated by the Indian Military.

Val Miftakhov, CEO and founder, ZeroAvia, said, “We are pleased to be working with HAL to deliver zero-emission aircraft to market in the shortest time frame. HAL has a long experience with the Dornier 228 aircraft and since this is also our flight test aircraft, this collaboration helps us achieve our goal of certifying our engine whilst providing an STC solution to operators worldwide.”

In late October 2021, ZeroAvia and Rotterdam The Hague Airport (RTHA) announced a partnership with the aim of establishing the world’s first hydrogen-electric international passenger route, using 19-seat aircraft such as HAL’s 228.