HAL signs $100-million contract with US-based company

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Wednesday signed a contract worth over $100 million with US-based Honeywell Defense & Space for supply and manufacture of 88 TPE331-12B turboprop engines along with providing maintenance and support services to power the Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40), also known as Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40.

HAL officials said that these engines will offer better acceleration, reliability, low-fuel consumption and help pilots during aerobatics, navigation and other operational requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The HAL is also working closely with Honeywell for the potential export of HTT-40 aircraft, officials added.

“The HAL has successfully developed Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) to address the basic training requirements of the IAF. There is a potential requirement of 70 aircraft. The contract for the same with IAF is under advanced stage of approval”, said HAL chairman and managing director R Madhavan.

“We are proud of our four-decade-long partnership with HAL and happy to extend our relationship with this new order,” said Eric Walters, senior director, sales, Honeywell Defense & Space.

“The TPE331-12 family of engines has proven itself in operations all over the world, and we have committed to support and deliver engines as well as kits within the stipulated schedule to meet the requirements of the IAF. Honeywell is committed to support export of HTT-40 aircraft in coming years along with other engine programmes which are currently on radar. This contract would pave the way for future collaboration between HAL and Honeywell,” he added.

The HTT 40 aircraft received its airworthiness clearance certificate by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) on June 6. The HTT-40 is a basic trainer aircraft developed by HAL for the IAF. The flight is being developed for the first stage of rookie pilots. In Stage 2 training, the pilots move to Kiran Mark II jet trainer and the third stage involves training on Hawk advanced jet aircraft. The three stages are imperative before a pilot flies fighter jets.