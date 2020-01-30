HAL’s rotary-wing platforms will steal the show at DefExpo 2020: CMD R Madhavan

The upgraded Sukhoi-30 MKI cockpit simulator. Photo/HAL The upgraded Sukhoi-30 MKI cockpit simulator. Photo/HAL

The indigenously developed fixed and rotary wing platforms by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will steal the show at the DefExpo 2020, HAL Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan said.

He added that HAL has been instrumental in organizing major defence expos in the last couple of years, including this edition of DefExpo scheduled to take place from February 5 to 9 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement released on Thursday, HAL said, “Besides providing huge logistic support, HAL will showcase its prowess in defence and aerospace centred on the theme ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’.”

With major military equipment manufacturing countries including the US, Russia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom are expected to participate in the event, HAL plans to sign several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and to meet foreign delegations to discuss on diverse aerospace-related topics.

The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) designed and developed by HAL had successfully demonstrated high altitude capability in extreme weather conditions in the Himalayas in September 2019. Representative Image The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) designed and developed by HAL had successfully demonstrated high altitude capability in extreme weather conditions in the Himalayas in September 2019. Representative Image

Apart from this, HAL will also display models of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Do-228 and Hawk at its indoor stall.

Interestingly, the naval version of indigenously built Tejas aircraft recently had made its first landing on the deck of the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Earlier, in September 2019 Rajnath Singh had become the first defence minister of the country to fly in LCA Tejas from the HAL airport in Bengaluru.

Some of the avionics, accessories, assemblies, products such as Indigenous Digital Map Generator (i-DMG), Engine & Flight Display Unit, Gas Turbine Electrical Generator (GTEG)-60, Air Producer Engine, Glass Cockpit for Do-228, Automatic Target Recognition (ATR), and Digital Sand Rapid Prototyping Technology will be among others put up for display.

HAL officials added that an upgraded Sukhoi-30 MKI cockpit simulator will be an added attraction in the HAL stall at the DefExpo. “The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be showcased at the outdoor static display area and ALH Mk IV Rudra, LCH, LUH, Do-228 civil, LCA Tejas will dazzle in flying display,” the statement added.

