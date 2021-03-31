scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
HAL records revenue over Rs 22,700 crores despite pandemic woes

This "in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected company’s operations and disrupted the supply chain (both within and outside the country)," the public sector undertaking said in a statement.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 31, 2021 7:31:15 pm
Tejas aircraft, Tejas Naval aircraft, Tejas aircraft Navy, Navy Tejas aircraft, India news, Indian ExpressR Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL attributed the financial figures to HAL securing the largest-ever defence contract of 83 LCA MK-IA by an Indian company. (File photo)

National aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced that it recorded revenue in excess of Rs 22,700 crores (provisional and unaudited) for the 2020-21 financial year which ended Wednesday.

This “in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected company’s operations and disrupted the supply chain (both within and outside the country),” the public sector undertaking said in a statement.

R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL attributed the financial figures to HAL securing the largest-ever defence contract of 83 LCA MK-IA by an Indian company. “This helped the company surpass the order book position in excess of Rs 80,000 crores,” he highlighted.

During the same time, HAL produced 41 new helicopters/aircraft, 102 new engines, overhaul of 198 aircraft/helicopters and 506 engines. In comparison to that of the previous fiscal, HAL added, that a revenue growth of around 6 per cent was observed this year.

