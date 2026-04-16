Bengaluru’s HAL museum gets a high-tech makeover with AI holograms and cockpit simulators

Written by Neysa Mary

At Bengaluru’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) museum, the shift toward a more interactive environment is visible through two standout installations: the ‘Wings of Valor’ simulation and the AI assistant hologram, Tejasvi. Together, they are redefining how visitors engage with HAL’s history, bridging the gap between structured narrative and hands-on exploration.

‘Wings of Valor’ is a compact, sensory-rich experience. Seated and buckled in, visitors are taken on a CGI-animated journey that highlights the history of the Indian Air Force and HAL’s pivotal contributions. The simulation uses rocking chairs and synchronised gusts of air to provide a realistic, visceral experience of flight.

The AI assistant Tejasvi offers a personalised touch. Presented via a holographic interface, Tejasvi allows visitors to input their names and ask specific questions about HAL’s aircraft, systems, and organisational milestones. This interactive layer replaces the need to navigate multiple static displays, providing direct, concise answers tailored to individual curiosity.

The revamped HAL Heritage Centre and Aerospace Museum was officially unveiled on April 10 by Dr D K Sunil, CMD of HAL. The renovation, which took place over several months, represents the most significant overhaul of the museum since it first opened its doors in 2001. The facility reopened to the public on April 13.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Sunil emphasised that the museum has evolved beyond a static display space. “With its reimagined design and immersive exhibits, the Museum now offers a dynamic experience that brings visitors closer to the spirit of innovation, engineering excellence, and national service that defines Hindustan Aeronautics Limited,” he said.

The event was attended by senior leadership, including Dr Barenya Senapati (Director, Finance), Ravi K. (Director, Operations), M G Balasubrahmanya (Director, HR), and Ajay Kumar Shrivastava (Director, Engineering and R&D).

Special features

Installations

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The museum showcases state-of-the-art installations, including a life-size replica of the Hindustan Turbo Fan Engine (HTFE-25) and a 3D anamorphic runway featuring HAL’s iconic aircraft – Prachand and Tejas. Additional highlights include kinetic installations and a hologram fan display.

Showstoppers

At the heart of the museum is ‘Wings of Bharat’, a specially curated multi-sensory show set within a hangar-like space that celebrates HAL’s contributions to the nation. A holobox installation introduces ‘Tejasvi’, a holographic avatar that presents HAL’s legacy and achievements in an interactive format.

The museum also features detailed 3D models of HAL’s flagship products spanning fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing platforms, civil aviation, engines, systems, and space technologies. Visitors can explore archival content and key milestones through a digital flipbook, while a Dhruv cockpit simulator offers an immersive, hands-on flying experience.

Children’s engagement zone

Designed to inspire young minds, the zone includes interactive games, flying machine builders, quizzes, art and colouring stations. An immersive space shuttle module offers a glimpse into space exploration, while an AR photo booth enables visitors to capture memorable moments alongside HAL aircraft in dynamic virtual environments.



Outdoor display

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The outdoor aircraft park features life-sized displays of iconic platforms, including the HF-24 Marut, Ajeet, Lakshya Pilotless Target Aircraft, LCA Tejas, Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter, MiG 21 and more.

The museum is located on Old Airport Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, and is open from 9 am to 4.30 pm, all days of the week. It also houses a souvenir shop and a cafeteria.



Neysa Mary is an intern with The Indian Express.