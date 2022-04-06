HAL, Israel Aerospace Industries sign MoU for multi-mission tanker transport aircraft

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to convert civil (passenger) aircraft to multi-mission tanker transport (MMTT) aircraft in India.

As per a press release, HAL will convert pre-owned civil aircraft into air-refuelling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities under this pact. The move is expected to provide India’s defence ecosystem with new capabilities and cost-effective solutions in the market, it said.

“The MoU will facilitate HAL and IAI’s decades-old expertise in developing, manufacturing and producing leading defence platforms. The scope of the MoU also covers “passenger to freighter aircraft” conversion along with MMTT conversions.” it added.

The formal MoU was signed in Delhi by D Maiti, CEO (MiG Complex), HAL, and Yaacov Berkovitz, VP & GM Aviation Group, IAI, in the presence of Mr Chandraker Bharati, JS (Aero), MoD.

“We are glad to join hands with our long-standing partner IAI in this venture of the MMTT conversion business which is one of the strategic diversification avenues identified by HAL”, said R Madhavan, chairman and managing director, HAL.

Boaz Levy, IAI president and CEO, said: “We are proud to come together with our counterparts to bring our best value MMTT solution in India while utilising local resources to manufacture and market the platform. By collaborating with HAL and bringing conversion directly to India, we are supporting the ‘Make in India’ campaign”.