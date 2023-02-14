scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
HAL removes Hanuman image on aircraft at Aero India

The image with a slogan "The storm is coming" could be seen on the first day of Asia's largest air show, which took off on Monday, on the vertical fin of the HLFT-42 at a static display.

The tail of HAL's fighter aircraft with a portrait of Lord Hanuman in a pose striking with his mace with a message, 'The storm is coming' displayed during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)
The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Tuesday removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from ‘Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42, which was on display at the Aero India 2023 here.

“There used to be an HAL aircraft called HF-24 Marut (meaning wind). It was derived from it. There is nothing specific to derive from it (image of Lord Hanuman),” an official of the Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said.

He added that the objective was to show the power of the aircraft.

The HAL displayed for the first time the scale model HLFT-42, at the Aero India.

HLFT-42 is the ‘Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’ that will play a “critical role” in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array, Electronic Warfare Suite, Infrared Search and Track with Fly by Wire control system, HAL said last week.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 19:33 IST
