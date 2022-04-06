HAL hands over Gaganyaan hardware to ISRO for India’s maiden manned mission to space

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday, April 4, handed over the first set of Gaganyaan hardware to the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) for India’s maiden manned mission to space.

Isro Chairman S Somanath said, “HAL has and will continue to play a significant role in India’s current and future space programmes, including the Gaganyaan manned mission to space, given the skills and knowledge base within the company.”

Somnath also identified indigenisation and cost reduction as major challenges in the space missions and said apart from HAL, private players will have a role in achieving these goals.

HAL chairman and managing director R Madhavan recalled HAL’s long association with Isro for over 40 years and said, “HAL is well poised to play a bigger role in the integration activities related to the launch vehicles. We will continue to be reliable partners of Isro with dedication, devotion and zeal.”

The PS2 stage is the second stage of the PSLV launch vehicle in which earth-storable propellants are used for propulsion. Last year in October, the heaviest Semi-Cryogenic propellant tank (SC120- LOX) ever fabricated by HAL was delivered to Isro.

HAL has been associated with Isro for India’s prestigious space programmes for the last five decades and has delivered critical structures, tankages, satellite structures for the PSLV, GSLV-Mk II and the GSLV-Mk III launch vehicles. Various new projects like the PS2/GS2 integration, semi-cryo structure fabrication and manufacturing of cryo and semi-cryo engines are being taken up at HAL, for which, installation and commissioning of unique infrastructures are nearing completion.

HAL has supported Isro right from the developmental phase of the Crew Module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment and the PAD Abort test for Crew Escape for the Human Space Mission.