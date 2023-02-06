‘HAL growth exposes those who used it to instigate people’: PM Modi after opening Karnataka chopper factory

While inaugurating an Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) helicopter factory in Tumakuru on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Opposition, which had questioned his government’s decision to prefer Reliance Defence to the HAL as the offset partner in the controversial Rafale deal.

“The Opposition targeted my party over the HAL and wasted precious working hours of Parliament. This is the same HAL whose name was taken to instigate people. Today the HAL’s growth has exposed them. The HAL is manufacturing Tejas fighter jets and strengthening the vision of ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) India. In the last eight years, the investment in the aerospace sector in India has been five times higher than what it used to be before 2014,” Modi said.

Modi said the new helicopter facility would also also generate employment. “Karnataka is a hub of talent and innovation. Right from manufacturing drones to Tejas fighter jets, the state’s capability in the manufacturing sector is being looked up to by the world. While laying the foundation stone for the helicopter factory in 2016, I decided that we should no longer be dependent on foreign countries to meet our security needs. Today, we are making arms and ammunition,” he said.

“Tumakuru will not only be limited to being a centre stage of Karnataka but it will emerge as one of the biggest industrial centres of India. The world is recognising the manufacturing strength of Karnataka and the ‘double-engine government’ has ensured that the state becomes the first choice of investors. This year’s budget is for everyone. It is pro-poor, middle class, youth and women, among others,” Modi said.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that if the freedom struggle was “national movement 1.0”, the self-reliant India campaign was “national movement 2.0”. “The inauguration of the facility is an important milestone in achieving self-reliance in the defence sector. In the times to come, India will become the centre of manufacturing, especially defence manufacturing, for the world,” Singh said.

Touted to be Asia’s largest, the factory will initially produce around 30 light utility helicopters (LUH) a year, according to the HAL. This will be enhanced to 60 and 90 in a phased manner.

“The LUH is an indigenously designed, single-engine, multipurpose helicopter with unique features of high manoeuvrability. The first LUH has been flight tested and is ready for unveiling. The factory will be augmented to produce other helicopters such as light combat helicopters (LCH) and Indian multi-role helicopters (IMRH). It will also be used for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, civil advanced light helicopters and IMRH in the future. Potential exports of civil LUH will also be catered to from this factory,” the HAL said in a statement.

Apart from two Jal Jeevan Mission projects at Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli in the district, Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Tumakuru Industrial Township. The Tiptur Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Project will be built at a cost of over Rs 430 crore. The other scheme, to be built at a cost of around Rs 115 crore, will cater to 147 habitations of the Chikkanayakanahlli taluk.