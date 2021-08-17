HAL places Rs 5,375 crore-order with USA’s GE Aviation for engines, support services for Tejas craft

The HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) Tuesday said that it has placed an order worth Rs 5,375 crores for 99 F404-GE-IN20 engines and support services with GE Aviation, USA, to power the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft. The contract was signed on August 17 at HAL’s corporate office.

“This is the largest-ever deal and the purchase order placed by HAL for LCA,” said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL. The company is working closely with GE for its support to pursue the export potential of LCA and also to supply spares to the global supply chain of GE 404 engines, he added.

Chris Cyr, Vice President, Business Development & Sales, GE Aviation who interacted virtually, said his company is proud of 16-year-long partnership with HAL and is happy to extend the relationship with this new order. “The F404 family of engines has proven itself in operations all over the world and we have committed to deliver all 99 engines and support services by 2029,” he added.

The F404-GE-IN20 engine.

HAL in its release said the indigenously-built Tejas aircraft is one of the best in its class globally, powered by F404-GE-IN20 engines and has been in service since 2004.

“Ordering the engines marks a major milestone in the execution of 83 LCA contracts with IAF. The co-operation will further be enhanced with the manufacturing of GE F414 engines in India for the upcoming LCA MkII programme,” a statement from HAL read.

The highest thrust variant of the F404 family, the F404-GE-IN20 incorporates GE’s latest hot section materials and technologies as well as FADEC for reliable power and operational characteristics. The F404 family engines have logged in more than 14 million engine flight hours and have powered 15 different production and prototype aircraft.

More than 4,000 F404 engines power a number of combat aircraft flown by the United States Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, plus countries throughout Europe, Asia and Africa.