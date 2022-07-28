HAL begins flight trials of LCA Tejas Mk-1A

The maiden flight trials of the LCA Tejas MK-1A (Light Combat Aircraft Mark-1A) have been started from the first week of May, said sources in the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) associated with the project.

LCA Mk-1A is an upgraded version of the LCA Mk-1. LCA Mk-1 reached Full Operational Capability (FOC) in 2020.

An official, who is a part of the project, told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity that the flight trials were kept secret. “We did not publicly announce the trials. HAL has upgraded an aircraft with serial production number SP-25, which was at the level of Tejas Mk1, to Tejas Mk1A level. SP-25 and one more aircraft, which is under modification, will act as a test platform for the entire production line of the Mk1A version.”

“LCA Mk-1A is an indigenously-designed aircraft with more than 70 per cent indigenous content. During subsequent trials, the aircraft will be equipped with Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Advanced Short Range Air-Air Missile (ASRAAM) which is a combat missile, Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite and Air to Air Refuelling (AAR) to meet the operational requirements of the IAF,” the source added.

AESA is capable of tracking multiple enemy targets with high accuracy suitable for ﬁring missiles in all terrain operations. The major function of the EW suite is to identify and locate threat signals, attack or jam adversary’s signal operations and give a leverage to the pilots. These systems have been designed and developed by various labs of Defence Research Development Organisation and the Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru, and are claimed to increase the lethality of the fighter aircraft.

In December last year, HAL signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for development and supply of critical avionics like Flight Control System Line Replaceable Units (a modular component like radio which can be replaced during field operation) for the LCA Mk1A programme.

The official said that HAL aims to deliver the 83 LCA Mk-1A aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) from 2023-24 onwards.