HAL files complaint against Hyderabad firm for 199 forged test reports on Tejas Mk-1A components

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Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has filed a criminal complaint against a Hyderabad-based aerospace components supplier for allegedly submitting 199 forged test reports over eight months in 2022 and 2023, in connection with parts supplied for the LCA Tejas MK-1A programme.
The First Information Report (FIR), registered at HAL police station in Bengaluru on June 2, was filed by Ranu Gupta, Deputy General Manager at HAL’s aircraft division. The police have named M Sivarama Prasad, CEO of Tec Aero Devices, based in Shaktipuri, Hyderabad, based on the complaint.
According to the FIR, between March 28, 2022, and November 2023, HAL’s aircraft division issued 18 purchase orders to Tec Aero Devices for 35 categories of components—totalling 172 items—required for the LCA Tejas MK-1A programme. The firm received HAL’s approval certificate after submitting samples, inspection reports, and other required documents.
As part of bulk supply conditions, Tec Aero Devices was required to submit original test reports—covering tensile strength, hardness, break load, shear, microstructure, and salt spray tests—for every consignment. Instead, the company submitted 199 test reports purportedly issued by Axis Inspection Solutions, a Hyderabad-based inspection agency, the FIR states.
Suspecting irregularities, HAL’s quality control department conducted an audit at Axis Inspection Solutions’ premises on November 29, 2023. The audit allegedly revealed that Axis Inspection Solutions had not issued a single one of the 199 test reports attributed to them. Every report submitted by Tec Aero Devices between February and September 2023 was found to be forged.
Axis Inspection Solutions subsequently confirmed in writing that Tec Aero Devices had deliberately misused their company name and signatures to fabricate the documents, according to the FIR.
Subsequently, HAL issued a show-cause notice to Tec Aero Devices, as per the FIR. The firm responded on December 20, 2023, seeking condonation of the lapse. HAL rejected the plea and, on January 6, 2024, formally removed Tec Aero Devices from its list of approved suppliers for three years until March 10, 2027. All pending payments to the firm were also withheld.
The HAL police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections related to cheating, forgery, and forgery for the purpose of cheating. Investigation is currently underway.
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