HAL files complaint against Hyderabad firm for 199 forged test reports on Tejas Mk-1A components

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections related to cheating, forgery, etc. (Representational image)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has filed a criminal complaint against a Hyderabad-based aerospace components supplier for allegedly submitting 199 forged test reports over eight months in 2022 and 2023, in connection with parts supplied for the LCA Tejas MK-1A programme.

The First Information Report (FIR), registered at HAL police station in Bengaluru on June 2, was filed by Ranu Gupta, Deputy General Manager at HAL’s aircraft division. The police have named M Sivarama Prasad, CEO of Tec Aero Devices, based in Shaktipuri, Hyderabad, based on the complaint.

According to the FIR, between March 28, 2022, and November 2023, HAL’s aircraft division issued 18 purchase orders to Tec Aero Devices for 35 categories of components—totalling 172 items—required for the LCA Tejas MK-1A programme. The firm received HAL’s approval certificate after submitting samples, inspection reports, and other required documents.