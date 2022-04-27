HAL commences Main Airframe Fatigue Test of LCA Mk1

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Wednesday said it has commenced the Main Airframe Fatigue Test (MAFT) of Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1 (LCA Mk1) airframe at its Ground Test Centre in Bengaluru.

HAL sources said that MAFT is conducted to understand how the aircraft structure performs in real conditions. The aircraft structure is mounted on a test rig and inspected to check for any cracks or damage. Owing to repeated flying cycles, the metal elements of the aircraft get weakened with time and they require repair, they said.

The MAFT test facility was inaugurated by Arup Chatterjee, Director (Engineering and Research & Development), HAL. “Despite the setbacks due to Covid-19 pandemic, HAL has been able to commence MAFT testing within the timelines planned,” he said.

“As per the military airworthiness requirements, MAFT has to demonstrate the capability of the airframe to withstand four times the service life. These tests will be carried out on the LCA (Air Force) Mk1 airframe over a period of eight to nine years. The successful completion of MAFT will qualify the LCA (Air Force) Mk1 airframe for its full-service life,” HAL stated.