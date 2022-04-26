HAL, BEL sign contract for indigenous IRST

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) signed a contract in Bengaluru on Tuesday for the co-development and co-production of the Long Range Dual Band Infra-Red Search and Track System (IRST) for the Su-30 MKI under the MAKE-II procedure of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 as a part of the Make in India initiative.

Projects under the ‘Make-II’ category will involve prototype development of equipment/system/platform or their upgrades or their subsystems/sub-assembly/assemblies/components. No government funding is provided for prototype development purposes.

In a statement the HAL said, “The proposed IRST system will be a high-end strategic technology product in the field of defence avionics and technically competitive to existing IRST system in the global market with features of Television Day Camera, Infrared and LASER sensors in single window for air to air and air to ground target tracking and localization. The system will enhance the Indian Air Force’s air superiority.”

Suneel Kumar Srivastava, GM, HAL and Loyola Pedro Vianney G, GM, BEL signed the contract.

“The joining of hands of the two defence PSUs for development of technologically-critical IRST gives impetus to self-reliance in the defence sector. This initiative also opens the future path in the field of indigenous defence manufacturing for development of high-end strategic technology products of IRST for various platforms in a global competitive environment,” the HAL said.