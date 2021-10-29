scorecardresearch
Friday, October 29, 2021
HAL delivers 200th gun bay door for Boeing Super Hornet

HAL has been supplying the aero-structure to Boeing for the lasat 10 years.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
October 29, 2021 12:57:52 pm
S Manicka Vasagam, GM (Aircraft), HAL, handing over the delivery documents to Ashwani Bhargava, the director-supplier development (Boeing India). (Express Photo)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday delivered the 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. HAL has been supplying the aero-structure to Boeing for the last 10 years.

R Madhavan, the chairman and managing director of HAL, said, “HAL has a long-standing partnership with Boeing and we look forward to strengthening our association on military and civil programmes. We are prepared to collaborate with Boeing to boost manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India programmes.”

“Our partnership with HAL is an example of our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and to the growth of India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem. We see tremendous potential for India to contribute to the global aerospace industry as an industrial and technology partner. This partnership is a testimony to the world class capability of our industrial partners in the country”, Salil Gupte, the president of Boeing India, said.

HAL’s Aircraft Division has been a supplier to Boeing for the last three decades. The Division has supplied various aero-structures for Boeing’s military and civil programs such as the B757 Over-wing Exit Doors, 777 Up-lock Box, F/A-18 Wire Harness and F/A-18 Gun Bay Door.

