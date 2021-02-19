Hailstorm leaves Karnataka’s Kodagu farmers worried; sudden rain takes Bengaluru by surprise

Heaps of hailstones were found on the roads, coffee estates, roof of the houses and various places in North Kodagu region after unseasonal rains.

As large hailstones accompanied by heavy rains lashed several parts of Kodagu district in Karnataka on Friday evening, the farmers of the district fear damage to crops.

Heaps of hailstones were found on the roads, coffee estates, roofs of houses and various places in North Kodagu region after the unseasonal rains.

The pictures of the hailstones have gone viral on social media while the farmers in Kodagu say that unseasonal rains and hailstones may damage crops like coffee, arecanut, paddy and other crops.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Pradeep, a coffee planter from Shanivarasanthe in North Kodagu said, “The hailstones may look good in pictures but this will damage all the crops grown in this region. Hailstones have already damaged coffee which is in the midst of the harvesting season.”

“We farmers are already struggling to dry the harvested coffee due to unseasonal rains and now, the hailstones have aggravated our problems,” he added.

Along with hailstones and rains, the gusty winds also damaged the standing crops in the district.

Meanwhile heavy rains lashed Bengaluru city for over an hour on Friday evening, causing waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas.

Vehicular movement was slow on MG Road, Residency Road, Cubbon Road, Richmond Road in the central business district Shivajinagar, Peenya, Tumkur road, Yeshwantpur, Mysore Road, Majestic area, Sanjaynagar and Malleshwaram.

Sudden rain takes Bengaluru city by surprise. Heavy rains lashed #Bengaluru for over an hour on Friday evening, causing waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas. @IndianExpress 📸: @DarshanDevaiahB pic.twitter.com/x0xOxz4yNK — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) February 19, 2021

Motorists had a tough time moving on the waterlogged roads. After heavy rainfall, many homes were left without electricity for hours in various parts of the city.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Friday predicted scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over South interior Karnataka and Malnad districts and isolated to scattered very light to light rains likely over Coastal and North interior Karnataka districts for Friday and Saturday.