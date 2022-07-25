Had discussions on state projects: Basavaraj Bommai after BJP CMs council meet

July 25, 2022 10:25:11 am
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Sunday the up-gradation of ITIs, Kissan Samman, initiatives taken to make India a $5 trillion economy, and the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) came up for discussion during the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday with CMs and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Bommai said PM Modi has given some suggestions and guidance.
The BJP Chief Ministers’ Council meeting deliberates on the performance of states in implementing the development projects. The council meets frequently to discuss the progress of various projects and programmes across the country, especially the centrally sponsored programmes.
The next meeting would be held in October.
Replying to a question about his itinerary in Delhi, Bommai said that he is scheduled to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of President Draupadi Murmu on Monday and then meet the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur. He is also set to call on Union ministers Piyush Goel and Bhupendra Yadav.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
