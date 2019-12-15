Habitual traffic offender caught in Bengaluru, fined Rs 15,400 for 71 violations

55 out of 71 offences recorded on BTP’s system indicated Manjunath not wearing the helmet while riding. 55 out of 71 offences recorded on BTP’s system indicated Manjunath not wearing the helmet while riding.

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) fined a habitual offender Rs 15,400 and seized his scooter after he was found to have not paid penalties for 71 challans issued to him over the last two years. The offender, however, paid the fine at the Rajajinagar traffic police station on Saturday after which his scooter was released.

Identified as M Manjunath, a 41-year-old vegetable vendor, BTP officials caught him on December 12 near Mahalakshmi Layout bus stand in the city for not wearing a helmet.

“As soon as we entered the scooter’s registration number in the ticket-generating machine, a 5.1 foot-long list of past offences started printing. Even though we thought of it at first as a technical glitch, we soon found these were offences that he had actually committed in the last two years,” a BTP officer from Rajajinagar traffic station told Indianexpress.com.

The traffic police said 55 out of 71 offences pertained to Manjunath not wearing a helmet while riding. “He was fined for disregarding traffic signals 11 times while he was noted for violations five times for riding with three people on his scooter,” the officer said.

The offences were recorded from Vijayanagar, West of Chord Road, Yeshwantpur and Rajajinagar apart from Mahalakshmi Layout, from where he was caught.

“He had purchased the vehicle in November 2017 but never bothered to buy a helmet. Travelling in bylanes was his habit, hoping he would not be caught for his violations. However, traffic officers on duty at different parts of the city had noted his number which was forwarded to the Traffic Management Centre near Shivajinagar,” the officer said.

The officers were delighted that he was carrying a new helmet when he returned to pay the fine to retain his vehicle.

A statement released by the BTP mentioned that Manjunath regretted his mistakes. “I would not have faced a huge fine if I followed traffic and safety rules,” he said while apologising to the officers.

